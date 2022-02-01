Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Grows Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 297.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,951 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,633 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 1.3% of Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $38,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 366.7% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total transaction of $132,954,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total transaction of $19,869,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 990,012 shares of company stock worth $312,681,810. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.88.

NVIDIA stock traded down $3.71 on Tuesday, hitting $241.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 642,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,599,512. The firm has a market cap of $602.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $285.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.61. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $115.67 and a one year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 4.93%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.