Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Has $89.96 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,384 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 3.0% of Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $89,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 492,449.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,039,155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,741 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $4,445,652,000. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 339,079.1% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,265,138 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,765 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Amazon.com by 69,241.8% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 547,800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,799,545,000 after purchasing an additional 547,010 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 105.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $83,102,000 after purchasing an additional 473,513 shares during the period. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total transaction of $2,516,734.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 32,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,485.57, for a total value of $113,978,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,280 shares of company stock valued at $126,739,208. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,700.00 target price for the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,167.18.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded down $6.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2,985.25. 44,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,618,160. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,707.04 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.52, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,307.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,375.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

