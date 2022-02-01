Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Sells 1,095 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership reduced its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $19,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 979,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $480,751,000 after acquiring an additional 22,408 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 594,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,736,000 after buying an additional 47,366 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 495,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,441,000 after buying an additional 79,747 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 223,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,251,000 after purchasing an additional 16,256 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 180,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,717,000 after purchasing an additional 12,447 shares during the period.

Shares of MDY stock traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $478.53. The company had a trading volume of 49,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,036,382. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $426.99 and a 1-year high of $533.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $501.81 and a 200 day moving average of $500.24.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

