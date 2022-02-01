Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Trims Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 125,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,903 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $53,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $55,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $1.29 on Tuesday, hitting $450.48. The stock had a trading volume of 234,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,908,345. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $463.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $454.35. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $372.70 and a twelve month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

