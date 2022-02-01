Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR) Shares Acquired by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR) by 24.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 442,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,000 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Prospector Capital were worth $4,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prospector Capital by 4,407.5% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 561,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after buying an additional 548,603 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Prospector Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,236,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Prospector Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,072,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Prospector Capital by 489.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 208,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 173,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RP Investment Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Prospector Capital by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 513,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 160,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Prospector Capital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PRSR opened at $9.74 on Tuesday. Prospector Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.52 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average is $9.73.

Prospector Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

Further Reading: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Prospector Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospector Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.