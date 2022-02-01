Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 2,111,435 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 76.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 649,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,111,435 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 4.6% of Prospera Financial Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $91,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,238,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of Apple by 68.6% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 583,160 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,861,000 after buying an additional 237,361 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,808,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Apple by 11.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,108,105 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $425,686,000 after buying an additional 317,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Apple by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.11.

Apple stock opened at $174.78 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.21 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $170.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

