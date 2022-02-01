Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Announces $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.

Provident Financial Services has increased its dividend payment by 13.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Provident Financial Services has a payout ratio of 47.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Provident Financial Services to earn $2.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.8%.

Shares of Provident Financial Services stock opened at $24.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.41 and a 200-day moving average of $23.62. Provident Financial Services has a 1-year low of $17.57 and a 1-year high of $26.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.98.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 10.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Provident Financial Services stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,644 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

