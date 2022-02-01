Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Downgraded by Citigroup

Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BGAOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Proximus from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Proximus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Proximus from €18.00 ($20.22) to €19.00 ($21.35) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Get Proximus alerts:

Shares of Proximus stock opened at $4.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.89. Proximus has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $4.52.

Proximus SA engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates its business through the following segments: Consumer Business Unit (CBU); Enterprise Business Unit (EBU); Technology Unit (TEC); Wholesale Unit (WU); International Carrier Services (ICS); and Staff and Support (S&S). The CBU segment sells voice products and services, internet and television, both on fixed mobile networks.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Proximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.