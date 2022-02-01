PT Bumi Resources Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBMRF) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

PT Bumi Resources Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBMRF) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. PT Bumi Resources Tbk shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 62,300 shares trading hands.

PT Bumi Resources Tbk Company Profile

PT Bumi Resources Tbk operates as a holding company, which engages in the mining activities. It operates through the following segments: Holding Company; Coal; Services; Oil and Gas; and Gold. The Holding Company segment refers to the company and other holding companies within the group. The Coal segment comprises in the exploration and exploitation of coal deposits.

