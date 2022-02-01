PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Acquired by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,410 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 67.9% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 121.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 46.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the third quarter worth about $73,000. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on PTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PTC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PTC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.11.

Shares of PTC opened at $116.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.61. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.49 and a twelve month high of $153.73.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). PTC had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 17.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.91, for a total value of $1,828,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 12,482 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total transaction of $1,499,712.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,623 shares of company stock worth $3,585,796. Insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

PTC Company Profile

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

