Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,079 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,457 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Cooper-Standard were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Cooper-Standard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Cooper-Standard by 94,766.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,692 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,686 shares during the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard in the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Cooper-Standard in the second quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper-Standard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPS opened at $20.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.05 and a 12 month high of $47.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 3.14.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($6.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.64) by ($3.59). The business had revenue of $526.69 million during the quarter. Cooper-Standard had a negative return on equity of 31.39% and a negative net margin of 10.22%.

In other news, insider Christopher Couch bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.39 per share, with a total value of $32,085.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Cooper-Standard Holdings, Inc engages in the manufactures sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer and anti-vibration systems. Its products include rubber & plastic sealing, fuel & brake lines, fluid transfer hoses and anti-vibration systems. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Northville, MI.

