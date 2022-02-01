Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $1.27 Million Stake in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,965 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in American Vanguard were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of American Vanguard during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in American Vanguard by 95,722.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 8,615 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in American Vanguard in the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in American Vanguard in the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in American Vanguard by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 78.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AVD opened at $15.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $469.21 million, a P/E ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.49. American Vanguard Co. has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $22.49.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $147.30 million during the quarter. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 4.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Vanguard Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. American Vanguard’s payout ratio is 11.27%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AVD. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Vanguard in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised American Vanguard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

American Vanguard Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and marketing of specialty and agricultural products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. It also acquires and licenses both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous market niches.

