Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $507,000 Stock Holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 35.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Terex were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Terex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Terex in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Terex in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Terex in the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Terex by 30.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Terex alerts:

NYSE TEX opened at $41.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.65. Terex Co. has a 1 year low of $35.63 and a 1 year high of $55.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.22 and its 200 day moving average is $45.87.

In other Terex news, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 2,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $103,012.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 29,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total transaction of $1,439,321.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TEX shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Terex from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Terex from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on Terex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Terex from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Terex from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.58.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.