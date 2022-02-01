Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases Shares of 49,000 Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 49,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RVNC. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 313.6% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RVNC opened at $13.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $957.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.87. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.84 and a 12 month high of $33.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.82.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.03 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 128.23% and a negative net margin of 470.81%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.34) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RVNC. Barclays cut their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Revance Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

In related news, CEO Mark J. Foley bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $516,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Angus C. Russell bought 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.74 per share, for a total transaction of $100,736.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 76,400 shares of company stock worth $1,049,636. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

