Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 8,720 Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) by 11.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,720 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 131,122.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock opened at $9.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $13.05. The company has a market cap of $354.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 2.61.

A number of research firms have commented on HT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.14.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

