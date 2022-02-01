Pundi X NEM (NPXSXEM) Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Over the last week, Pundi X NEM has traded 24.4% lower against the dollar. Pundi X NEM has a market capitalization of $8.58 million and $5,977.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pundi X NEM coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00051215 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,749.38 or 0.07154005 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,470.88 or 1.00103015 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00051484 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00007046 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00053739 BTC.

Pundi X NEM Profile

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,748,244,754 coins and its circulating supply is 44,686,428,753 coins. Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pundi X NEM’s official website is pundix.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

Pundi X NEM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X NEM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pundi X NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

