Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 9.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE PIM traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.74. 178,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,638. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.01. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.62 and a 1 year high of $4.47.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

