PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FRWAU) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FRWAU) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the December 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRWAU. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,803,000. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its position in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I by 33.3% during the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,960,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I by 69.4% during the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 139,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 57,140 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC increased its holdings in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I by 51.1% during the third quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 116,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 39,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benefit Street Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I during the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FRWAU remained flat at $$9.87 during midday trading on Tuesday. 4 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,280. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.91. PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $10.45.

PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

