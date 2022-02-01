Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Issued By SVB Leerink

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) – Analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Amarin in a research note issued on Monday, January 31st. SVB Leerink analyst R. Ruiz anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Amarin’s FY2025 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amarin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

Shares of Amarin stock opened at $3.62 on Tuesday. Amarin has a 52-week low of $2.79 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.43 and a 200-day moving average of $4.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.00 and a beta of 2.13.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.29 million. Amarin had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. Amarin’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amarin by 977.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Amarin by 193.9% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6,010 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Amarin during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Amarin in the third quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Amarin in the second quarter worth $69,000. 30.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $32,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

About Amarin

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

