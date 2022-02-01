Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Cut by Analyst

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ball in a report released on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.86. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ball’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.01 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BLL. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Ball from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup downgraded Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ball currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.69.

Ball stock opened at $97.10 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.14. Ball has a 1-year low of $77.95 and a 1-year high of $98.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.96, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Ball had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 30.98%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Ball by 1,357.9% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 117.9% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Ball by 546.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Ball by 129.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Daniel William Fisher bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $657,230.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Ronald J. Lewis acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.26 per share, for a total transaction of $912,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.92%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

