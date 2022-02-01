Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for First Northwest Bancorp Raised by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:FNWB)

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) – Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of First Northwest Bancorp in a research note issued on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Kitsis now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.27. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Northwest Bancorp’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.25. First Northwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 18.58%.

Separately, Hovde Group began coverage on First Northwest Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of FNWB stock opened at $22.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. First Northwest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.72. The firm has a market cap of $223.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.02.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 243.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Norman J. Jr. Tonina purchased 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.28 per share, for a total transaction of $30,527.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. First Northwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.42%.

About First Northwest Bancorp

First Northwest Bancorp (Washington) is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial, mortgage, and lending activities and investment. Its offerings include saving account, certificate of deposits, money market, credit card, fixed rate loans, mortgages, mutual funds, insurances and education savings account.

