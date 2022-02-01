Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for STMicroelectronics Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:STM)

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report issued on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now expects that the semiconductor producer will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.58. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for STMicroelectronics’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. STMicroelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.56.

Shares of STM opened at $46.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.67. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $33.30 and a fifty-two week high of $52.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.69. The company has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.46.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STM. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in STMicroelectronics by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,627,021 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $177,289,000 after acquiring an additional 839,640 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,826,137 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $123,304,000 after buying an additional 130,604 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,004,097 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $74,713,000 after buying an additional 168,403 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,269,281 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $46,118,000 after buying an additional 105,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 50.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,241,402 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $54,163,000 after buying an additional 418,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is 10.15%.

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

