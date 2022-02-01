Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Cut by SVB Leerink

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stryker in a report released on Friday, January 28th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now expects that the medical technology company will post earnings per share of $2.07 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.29. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Stryker’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.90 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Stryker in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $301.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.83.

Shares of SYK opened at $248.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $93.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. Stryker has a 52 week low of $222.69 and a 52 week high of $281.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $258.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.46.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 55.94%.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.7% during the third quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 128,162 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,799,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 66.4% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 315,758 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $82,012,000 after buying an additional 126,039 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Stryker by 7.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 456,389 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $118,537,000 after purchasing an additional 31,601 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its position in Stryker by 9.7% during the third quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 241,544 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $63,700,000 after purchasing an additional 21,262 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Stryker by 16.4% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,789 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

