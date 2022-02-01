Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for MarineMax, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:HZO)

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) – Analysts at B. Riley raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for MarineMax in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 27th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $1.75 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.70. B. Riley also issued estimates for MarineMax’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.36 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on MarineMax from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on MarineMax from $62.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MarineMax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.20.

Shares of NYSE HZO opened at $47.06 on Monday. MarineMax has a twelve month low of $39.63 and a twelve month high of $70.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.86.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.46. MarineMax had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The company had revenue of $472.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. MarineMax’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MarineMax during the third quarter worth $25,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of MarineMax by 129.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in MarineMax in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other MarineMax news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hilliard M. Eure sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $72,144.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,804 shares of company stock worth $1,026,081 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

