Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Univest Financial Co. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Univest Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.57. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Univest Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Univest Financial had a net margin of 34.22% and a return on equity of 13.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on UVSP. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Univest Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Univest Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of UVSP stock opened at $30.13 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.74. Univest Financial has a 52-week low of $22.19 and a 52-week high of $31.93. The stock has a market cap of $887.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is currently 23.46%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Univest Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $8,772,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Univest Financial by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 13,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Univest Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Univest Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,044,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Univest Financial by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 199,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,464,000 after buying an additional 14,979 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Univest Financial

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment comprises of investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

