Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Issued By Truist Financial

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) – Truist Financial lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of WestRock in a research report issued on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial analyst M. Roxland now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $1.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.40. Truist Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for WestRock’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on WestRock from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.91.

WestRock stock opened at $46.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.55. WestRock has a one year low of $40.17 and a one year high of $62.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.05%.

In other WestRock news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $150,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRK. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,557,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,901,000 after buying an additional 3,647,538 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 5.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,153,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,604,757,000 after buying an additional 1,605,498 shares during the period. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock in the second quarter valued at $59,496,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 36.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,002,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,027,000 after buying an additional 1,069,295 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 21.0% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,160,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,157,000 after buying an additional 896,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

