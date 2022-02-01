Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for OSI Systems, Inc. Increased by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of OSI Systems in a report released on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $2.00 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.80. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for OSI Systems’ FY2023 earnings at $6.70 EPS.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $276.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.53 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.40.

Shares of OSIS stock opened at $82.94 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.70. OSI Systems has a one year low of $79.72 and a one year high of $102.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in OSI Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in OSI Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ajay Mehra sold 3,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $292,413.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $1,368,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

