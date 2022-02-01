Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,718 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 40,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,652,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 181,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,223,000 after buying an additional 16,652 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,382,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,075,000 after buying an additional 99,820 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth $2,225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.45.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $133.57 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $152.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.05. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

