Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases 682 Shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 682 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 49,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 67,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 15,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,669,000.

Shares of iShares Global Financials ETF stock opened at $81.32 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.26. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $64.16 and a 1 year high of $85.92.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

