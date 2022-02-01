Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $325.40 Million

Analysts expect that Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) will report $325.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Qualtrics International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $324.97 million and the highest is $326.00 million. Qualtrics International reported sales of $238.64 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qualtrics International will report full-year sales of $1.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Qualtrics International.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $316.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.65 million. The company’s revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Qualtrics International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Qualtrics International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.05.

In other news, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta bought 305,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.28 per share, for a total transaction of $9,871,740.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert W. Bachman bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.75 per share, with a total value of $367,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 786,107 shares of company stock valued at $25,414,450 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,035,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,115,000 after acquiring an additional 161,943 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Qualtrics International by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,272,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,130,000 after buying an additional 342,215 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Qualtrics International by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,078,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,241,000 after buying an additional 61,802 shares in the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Qualtrics International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $686,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Qualtrics International by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 128,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after buying an additional 48,034 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.26. 37,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,745,501. Qualtrics International has a one year low of $22.72 and a one year high of $57.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion and a PE ratio of -14.35.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Qualtrics International (XM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.