Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,228,900 shares, an increase of 50.7% from the December 31st total of 815,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 491.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS QBCRF traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.67. 3,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,728. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.67 and a 200-day moving average of $24.04. Quebecor has a 52-week low of $21.34 and a 52-week high of $29.55.

Several research firms have weighed in on QBCRF. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

Quebecor, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications, entertainment, and news media and culture services. It operates through the following business segments: Telecommunications, Media, Sports and Entertainment, and Head Office and Inter-Segments. The Telecommunications segments offers services for mobile contracts in which the sale of mobile devices is bundled with telecommunication services.

