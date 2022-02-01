Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Holdings Cut by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 1.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Quidel were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Quidel by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA lifted its position in Quidel by 695.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Quidel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Quidel by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Quidel by 14,425.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $103.36 on Tuesday. Quidel Co. has a 1 year low of $91.14 and a 1 year high of $258.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07 and a beta of -0.26.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $1.84. Quidel had a net margin of 47.20% and a return on equity of 62.24%. The business had revenue of $509.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.68 EPS. Quidel’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Quidel Co. will post 14.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on QDEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Quidel from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

