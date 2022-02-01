R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,100 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for about 2.5% of R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,332,067 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,520,449,000 after acquiring an additional 843,376 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,352,100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,872,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290,247 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,803,608 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,856,565,000 after acquiring an additional 983,348 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 5.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,037,470 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,340,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,360 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,989,686,000 after acquiring an additional 225,224 shares during the period. 30.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.65.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 93,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total transaction of $13,126,454.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total transaction of $1,424,940.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,904,555 in the last quarter. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $139.25. The company had a trading volume of 46,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,951,224. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $152.57. The company has a market cap of $386.26 billion, a PE ratio of 48.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $141.61 and a 200-day moving average of $143.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

