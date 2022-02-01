Radio Caca 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $21.10 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (CURRENCY:RACA) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 1st. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $398.55 million and $21.10 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radio Caca coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded up 22.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00052193 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,760.62 or 0.07151416 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,604.33 or 1.00005111 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00052231 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00007302 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00053710 BTC.

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca’s total supply is 432,955,500,084 coins and its circulating supply is 190,881,945,521 coins. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/RadioCacaNFT . Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Radio Caca Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

