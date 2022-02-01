Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Shares Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,149 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 19.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 173,817 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,301,000 after purchasing an additional 28,826 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the third quarter worth $572,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 37.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,585 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 392.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 528,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,722,000 after acquiring an additional 421,376 shares in the last quarter. 63.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on RL. Zacks Investment Research cut Ralph Lauren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Cowen increased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Wedbush began coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.57.

Shares of RL stock opened at $110.84 on Tuesday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.34 and a fifty-two week high of $142.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 7.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.40%.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

