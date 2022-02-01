Raymond James Analysts Give Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) a $9.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a $9.00 price target on Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

QIPT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. boosted their target price on Quipt Home Medical from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Quipt Home Medical from C$12.40 to C$12.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Quipt Home Medical in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a buy rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quipt Home Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quipt Home Medical currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.30.

QIPT opened at $5.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.87. Quipt Home Medical has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $8.40.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.12 million during the quarter. Quipt Home Medical had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 0.93%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quipt Home Medical will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QIPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the second quarter valued at $210,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Quipt Home Medical in the second quarter valued at $122,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Quipt Home Medical in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Quipt Home Medical in the second quarter valued at $1,459,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Quipt Home Medical in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.42% of the company’s stock.

About Quipt Home Medical

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

