Raymond James & Associates Buys Shares of 10,160 Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN)

Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HGEN. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in Humanigen during the second quarter worth approximately $46,694,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Humanigen by 283.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,037,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245,566 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Humanigen by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,244,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,013,000 after acquiring an additional 415,409 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humanigen by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 762,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,247,000 after acquiring an additional 394,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Think Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Humanigen by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Think Investments LP now owns 1,876,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,605,000 after acquiring an additional 238,192 shares in the last quarter. 45.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Humanigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Humanigen to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

HGEN opened at $2.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.01 and a 200-day moving average of $8.47. The company has a market capitalization of $164.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of -1.95. Humanigen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.14 and a 1-year high of $29.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. Humanigen had a negative return on equity of 1,062.54% and a negative net margin of 8,202.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Humanigen, Inc. will post -4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

