Raymond James & Associates Has $58,000 Stock Holdings in Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC) by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,697 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Asensus Surgical were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Asensus Surgical in the first quarter worth approximately $607,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Asensus Surgical by 818.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 105,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 93,614 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Asensus Surgical by 42.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 13,507 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Asensus Surgical in the second quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Asensus Surgical by 135.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 680,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 392,143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ASXC opened at $0.89 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.70. The company has a market cap of $207.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.44. Asensus Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $6.95.

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 million. Asensus Surgical had a negative return on equity of 30.34% and a negative net margin of 879.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Asensus Surgical, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asensus Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Asensus Surgical Company Profile

Asensus Surgical, Inc is a medical device company, which digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery through digital laparoscopy. It enables the use of advanced capabilities like augmented intelligence, connectivity and robotics in laparoscopy, and addresses the current clinical, cognitive, economic shortcomings in surgery.

