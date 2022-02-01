Raymond James & Associates Has $85,000 Holdings in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iQIYI were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 38.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 112,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 30,946 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 34.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,654,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,055,000 after acquiring an additional 4,508,872 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 33.0% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 235,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 58,352 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 66.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,893,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,943,000 after acquiring an additional 7,957,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 0.7% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 847,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,201,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IQ shares. OTR Global restated a “negative” rating on shares of iQIYI in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on iQIYI from $10.00 to $8.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. HSBC decreased their price target on iQIYI from $8.10 to $4.80 in a report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group downgraded iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on iQIYI in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iQIYI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.87.

Shares of NASDAQ IQ opened at $4.08 on Tuesday. iQIYI, Inc. has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 0.78.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($2.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($1.84). iQIYI had a negative net margin of 19.46% and a negative return on equity of 71.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iQIYI Profile

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

