Raymond James & Associates Sells 24,519 Shares of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,519 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Velodyne Lidar were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 188,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 60,953 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 3rd quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 2nd quarter worth $410,000. 15.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VLDR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Velodyne Lidar from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Velodyne Lidar from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Velodyne Lidar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of Velodyne Lidar stock opened at $3.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.73 and its 200 day moving average is $6.13. The firm has a market cap of $768.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.89. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a one year low of $3.13 and a one year high of $24.70.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $13.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 million. Velodyne Lidar had a negative return on equity of 81.85% and a negative net margin of 462.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

