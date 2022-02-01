Raymond James & Associates Sells 5,818 Shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,818 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Brookdale Senior Living were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 356.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookdale Senior Living presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

In related news, EVP George T. Hicks sold 24,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $147,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BKD stock opened at $5.29 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.44 and its 200-day moving average is $6.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26. The company has a market cap of $980.26 million, a P/E ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 1.76. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.64 and a twelve month high of $8.95.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $1.31. The company had revenue of $641.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.48 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 38.13% and a negative net margin of 2.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

