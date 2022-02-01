Raymond James & Associates Trims Holdings in Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its stake in Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) by 34.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,897 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Vintage Wine Estates were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. 44.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vintage Wine Estates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 13.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:VWE opened at 8.51 on Tuesday. Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. has a 52 week low of 7.63 and a 52 week high of 13.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is 10.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is 10.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported 0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 0.14 by -0.09. The firm had revenue of 55.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 66.60 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 10.45 per share, for a total transaction of 52,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick A. Roney bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of 11.03 per share, with a total value of 1,103,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,372,050. Company insiders own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

About Vintage Wine Estates

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces wine. It offers products through other retail stores. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Santa Rosa, California.

