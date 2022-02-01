Razor Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:RZREF) Short Interest Up 44.5% in January

Razor Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:RZREF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a growth of 44.5% from the December 31st total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of RZREF traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.00. 10,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,411. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.54. Razor Energy has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $2.00.

Razor Energy Company Profile

Razor Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it operated assets in the Swan Hills area covering 166,240 gross acres of total land and the Kaybob area covering 84,320 gross acres of total land located in the west central Alberta, as well as the District South area covering 78,190 gross acres of total land located in the southern Alberta.

