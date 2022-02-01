Razor Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:RZREF) Short Interest Up 44.5% in January

Razor Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:RZREF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a growth of 44.5% from the December 31st total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Shares of RZREF traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.00. 10,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,411. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.54. Razor Energy has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $2.00.
Razor Energy Company Profile
Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS)
Receive News & Ratings for Razor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Razor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.