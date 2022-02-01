Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Price Target Cut to C$8.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. lowered shares of Real Matters from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$22.00 to C$8.75 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$18.00 to C$10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$8.75 to C$6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$15.00 to C$9.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$9.48.

Get Real Matters alerts:

REAL stock opened at C$5.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.22. Real Matters has a 12-month low of C$5.50 and a 12-month high of C$18.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$460.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.