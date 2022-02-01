Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for DSV Panalpina A/S (DSDVY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS: DSDVY):

1/26/2022 – DSV Panalpina A/S was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

1/26/2022 – DSV Panalpina A/S had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from 1,850.00 to 1,770.00.

1/21/2022 – DSV Panalpina A/S had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $1,615.00 to $1,650.00.

1/13/2022 – DSV Panalpina A/S had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 1,823.00 to 1,724.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/28/2021 – DSV Panalpina A/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services. It offers truck, ship and plane transport services as well as warehousing and logistic services. The company also provides shipment booking, pick-up, custom clearance, cargo consolidation, document and insurance services as well as warehousing, picking/packaging, distribution, supply chain management and order planning services. It operates primarily in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, Australia and the Pacific. DSV A/S is headquartered in Hedehusene, Denmark. “

Shares of OTCMKTS DSDVY opened at $101.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.59 and a 200 day moving average of $117.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 1.08. DSV Panalpina A/S has a 12-month low of $79.31 and a 12-month high of $133.78.

DSV A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea, Road and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment provides air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

