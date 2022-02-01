Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Endeavour Silver (EDR)

Endeavour Silver (TSE: EDR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 1/26/2022 – Endeavour Silver had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$6.00.
- 1/21/2022 – Endeavour Silver had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a C$8.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/14/2022 – Endeavour Silver is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set a “hold” rating and a C$5.50 price target on the stock.
- 1/12/2022 – Endeavour Silver had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a C$8.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/17/2021 – Endeavour Silver had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a C$8.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of EDR stock traded up C$0.11 on Tuesday, hitting C$4.72. 200,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,546. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of C$4.28 and a 1-year high of C$9.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$804.58 million and a PE ratio of 18.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$5.40 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 3.80.
Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$43.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$50.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.
Featured Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.