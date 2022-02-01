Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 941,200 shares, an increase of 45.0% from the December 31st total of 649,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,590,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

RBGLY stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.49. 553,677 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,068,444. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.31. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of $14.82 and a 52-week high of $19.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RBGLY. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($87.39) target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,600 ($102.18) to GBX 7,800 ($104.87) in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,580.00.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in the manufacture and trade of health, hygiene and home products. It operates through Health and Hygiene Home segments. The Health segment focuses on infant and child nutrition; health relief; health hygiene; and vitamins, minerals and supplements. The Hygiene Home segment focuses on the household sector.

