Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) Short Interest Update

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 463,800 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the December 31st total of 609,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 633,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ RCON traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $1.11. 817,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 754,112. Recon Technology has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.34, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.33.

Get Recon Technology alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Recon Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Recon Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Recon Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Recon Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Recon Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

Recon Technology Ltd. is a provider of hardware, software, and on-site services to companies primarily in the petroleum mining and extraction industry. The firm provides services designed to automate and enhance the extraction of petroleum. It operates through the following segments: Automation Product & Software and Equipment & Accessories.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Recon Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recon Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.