Record (LON:REC) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $81.60

Record plc (LON:REC)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 81.60 ($1.10) and traded as low as GBX 74.85 ($1.01). Record shares last traded at GBX 78 ($1.05), with a volume of 26,954 shares.

The stock has a market cap of £155.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 78.30 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 81.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from Record’s previous dividend of $1.60. Record’s payout ratio is currently 0.64%.

In related news, insider Steve Cullen purchased 12,464 shares of Record stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 77 ($1.04) per share, for a total transaction of £9,597.28 ($12,903.04).

Record Company Profile (LON:REC)

Record plc, through its subsidiaries, provides currency management services in the United Kingdom, North America, Continental Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company offers passive, dynamic, and signal hedging; currency for return; and cash and collateral management, equitisation, spot execution, transaction cost analysis, tenor management, asset-backed hedging, cross currency liquidity, and liquidity management services, as well as consulting services.

