Redd (RDD) Price Reaches $0.0011 on Exchanges

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One Redd coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Redd has a total market capitalization of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Redd has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,674.70 or 0.99993724 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00074068 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003890 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00020943 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00028266 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $200.80 or 0.00519161 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001285 BTC.

Redd Profile

Redd (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Redd

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

